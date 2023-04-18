Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WebXtra: Tyler neurologist discusses reported increase in Alzheimer’s diagnoses

Brain scans
Brain scans
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with UT Health neurologist, Dr. Allison Hennigan about the increase in cases of Alzheimer’s disease each year. The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County reports that 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with the disease in 2023. In 2022, that number was at 6.5 million. Between 2000 and 2019, deaths from heart disease decreased 7.3 percent while deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased by 145 percent.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches woman jailed for alleged murder of child
Sheriff Woody Wallace and a little boy captured a "giant, dinosaur-like creature" on Friday...
Trinity County sheriff shares humorous post about ‘massive 6-foot gator’ attack

Latest News

"Rooting for Rainey"
‘Rooting for Rainey’: 3-year-old welcomed home from brain surgery, throws first pitch
Renowned artists hand-paint mural at St. Mary Magdalene in Flint
Renowned artists hand-paint mural at Flint’s St. Mary Magdalene Church
Nac city council
Nacogdoches City Council approves utility improvements, emergency utility contract
Flint Church Mural
Renowned artists hand-paint mural at Flint’s St. Mary Magdalene Church
Lightning Strike Gas Leak
Lightning strike leads to gas leak in Longview