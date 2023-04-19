A First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday evening due to strong, spring thunderstorms on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After a few days removed from the storm track, it returns with a vengeance tomorrow, which is why we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow evening into early Friday morning for all of east Texas.

A complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will form just off to our northwest late Thursday afternoon before they migrate into the heart of deep east Texas in the early-to-mid-evening hours on Thursday.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather with damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and quarter size hail the main severe weather threats, should any storms reach those severe levels when pushing through our part of the state.

The Thursday night thunderstorms will likely stabilize the atmosphere to some extent on Friday, which will limit our severe potential when the actual cold front arrives on Friday afternoon. We may see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop on Friday afternoon along the front, but at this time, they should be widely scattered and should not be all that strong given the stabilized air.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches over the next few days, adding to our April rainfall totals.

Behind the cold frontal passage on Friday evening, our surface winds will quickly shift to the north, ushering in a fresh batch of chilly air just in time for the upcoming weekend.

We will have chilly mornings followed by cool afternoons with highs this weekend likely not getting out of the 60′s and cool, northerly winds. The good news is that the weekend is looking mostly rain-free with the cool breezes coming with lots of sunshine and blue skies galore.

We will then see the return of south winds and mild temperatures to go along with increasing clouds early next week. Another modest chance for rain and thunderstorms looks to enter the picture by next Tuesday, keeping us in an active storm track.

