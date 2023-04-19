Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday morning

(Katie Vossler)
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A storm system is moving into East Texas late this week with a likely chance for thunderstorms that could become strong to severe. There is a slight risk for most of East Texas Thursday and a slight risk for Deep East Texas starting early Friday morning. 

(Katie Vossler)

Thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon near I-45 and move into East Texas by late afternoon and evening. The line of storms will likely bring heavy rainfall and could lead to some flash flooding. 

(Katie Vossler)

Some storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The thunderstorms would continue overnight in Deep East Texas, coming to an end Friday morning. As the cold front moves through Friday, there is a slight chance that a few more thunderstorms could develop.

(Katie Vossler)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Thomas Allen Janczak
Livingston man accused in death of infant gets 15 years
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 4-19-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today
"Rooting for Rainey"
‘Rooting for Rainey’: 3-year-old welcomed home from brain surgery, throws first pitch
Renowned artists hand-paint mural at St. Mary Magdalene in Flint
Renowned artists hand-paint mural at Flint’s St. Mary Magdalene Church
Nac city council
Nacogdoches City Council approves utility improvements, emergency utility contract