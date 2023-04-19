First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A storm system is moving into East Texas late this week with a likely chance for thunderstorms that could become strong to severe. There is a slight risk for most of East Texas Thursday and a slight risk for Deep East Texas starting early Friday morning.

(Katie Vossler)

Thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon near I-45 and move into East Texas by late afternoon and evening. The line of storms will likely bring heavy rainfall and could lead to some flash flooding.

(Katie Vossler)

Some storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The thunderstorms would continue overnight in Deep East Texas, coming to an end Friday morning. As the cold front moves through Friday, there is a slight chance that a few more thunderstorms could develop.

(Katie Vossler)

