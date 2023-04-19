Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

GRAPHIC: Suspicious cattle deaths, mutilations reported in Texas’ Brazos Valley

Madison County Sheriff's Office
Madison County Sheriff's Office(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death and mutilation of cattle along TX-OSR.

Ranchers reported a 6-year-old longhorn-cross cow had been found lying on her side, deceased, and mutilated on their ranch.

“A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched,” the sheriff’s office said, “The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill.”

The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of struggle, and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area.

“Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff said that while investigating the longhorn-cross’ death, five other similar occurrences involving four adult cows and one yearling were reported along the area of OSR. This involves cases in different locations, pastures, and herds in Brazos and Robertson counties.

“The other cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jaw line and the tongue, once again, completely removed,” the sheriff said, “On two of the five cows, a circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow.”

Similar to the initial case, the sheriff said, there were no signs of struggle or disturbance in the grass, no blood spill, and no noticeable tracks.

“No predators or birds would scavenge the remains for several weeks after death. The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.”

Investigators in the Brazos Valley are aware of similar incidents reported across the United States, and are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers.

Please notify the Madison County Sheriff’s Office if you or someone you know observes any similar occurrences.

Anyone with information on these cases please contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific Locomotives
2 cars derail from Union Pacific train near Corrigan
Police Lights
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts
George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday morning

Latest News

Festival Park in Nacogdoches.
City of Nacogdoches approves plan to modify Festival Park
Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented.
Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented
Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented
Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented
Nacogdoches advisory committee
Nacogdoches Advisory Committee seeks financial alternatives for city projects
Sheriff Smith Remembers Waco
30 years later: Smith County sheriff recalls working for ATF during Waco siege