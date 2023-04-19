Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin City Council approves regulating BYOB establishments, road repairs

A new zoning ordinance was approved on Tuesday which will require any new BYOB venues to request a special use permit.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new zoning ordinance was approved on Tuesday which will require any new BYOB venues to request a special use permit.

The ordinance would also provide additional zoning requirements upon the Lufkin City Council’s approval or disapproval.

“This new classification will allow for more consistent enforcement of a building code including fire prevention and protection, and will also allow for public input prior to approval of these uses,” City Manager Kevin Gee said during Tuesday night’s meeting.

A publication of the BYOB zoning ordinance is required before it goes into effect.

The council also approved items on their consent agenda which included repairs for three priority roads.

  1. South Angelina Street.
  2. Daniel McCall Drive.
  3. Gaslight Boulevard.

The city will be using their general funds to develop construction bid documents to begin the project.

