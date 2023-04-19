Lufkin Middle School fire arts program has new home, other construction ongoing

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - . The latest phase of construction at Lufkin Middle School from a 2018 bond package was presented Tuesday morning by Stephen Berry of Berry and Clay Construction.

Berry said they are working on the sixth-grade classrooms an many other areas of the school.

Lufkin Middle School Principal Andres Mijares said they recently opened up their fine arts building which includes cheer, dance, theater, and choir rooms.

“All the special programs got new furniture, new piano, and anything that they need to be able to have a good academic environment for the kids for those specific programs,” said Mijares.

Principal Mijares said they have been using the new band hall and gym since the fall semester began.

Principal Mijares said they are still using portable classrooms and older buildings but, ”for the most part, most of our teachers do have a fixed classroom, and we do have some teachers that move around.”

Berry said in the meeting they plan for the cafeteria to have 500 seats, including outdoor seating.

“So you can see we can probably put two dining rooms that we have currently in there. Maybe even two and a half. So there’s just a lot of space in there,” he said.

Principal Mijares said he’s glad to be extremely involved with the project.

“I want to make sure that we’re working with Stephen Berry and [Goodwin Lasiter Strong] to make sure we’re providing the best we can for our students within the mean that we have.”

The construction company anticipates having the cafeteria area completed in December.

