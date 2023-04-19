East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and it’s already breezy out there. Expect clouds and a few showers this morning, then warm and breezy this afternoon with some sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. More clouds tomorrow with a much more likely chance for widespread thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as storms could quickly become strong to severe as they move into East Texas. A few lingering storms are possible Friday, then sunshine Saturday. However, the storm system may stall and keep rain chances in the forecast for Sunday into early next week.

