Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Avery Gorman and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they respond to a series of vehicle burglaries and thefts.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Communications Specialist Tim Monzingo, it is believed that an early-morning high-speed chase, a vehicle burglary and a second vehicle theft are all connected.

Monzingo said that the high-speed pursuit began around 4 a.m. Wednesday with a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Tatum. The chase concluded when the car stopped and five people exited and fled on foot. One of the vehicle’s occupants was apprehended but four others remain on the run.

Then, around 8 a.m. Wednesday, another call was received pertaining to a burglarized vehicle on County Road 826, where it was reported that some of the reportedly stolen items were recovered from the vehicle involved in the pursuit. Later, another vehicle reported stolen from Nacogdoches was found abandoned near Stephen F. Austin Experimental Forest.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information or who has noticed suspicious activity, please call 936-560-7777.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Thomas Allen Janczak
Livingston man accused in death of infant gets 15 years
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Slow moving cold front could bring severe weather

Latest News

Weston smiles big for picture surrounded by bright plush animals
Never short of giggles, Weston, 7, needs family willing to be his forever
A Better East Texas: Finding common ground for State budget
A Better East Texas: Finding common ground for state budget
A Better East Texas: Finding common ground for State budget
A Better East Texas: Finding common ground for state budget
Strong/Severe Storms are likely Thursday afternoon through Friday AM.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips