Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Never short of giggles, Weston, 7, needs family willing to be his forever

Weston smiles big for picture surrounded by bright plush animals
Weston smiles big for picture surrounded by bright plush animals(Source: DFPS)
By Erika Holland
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Weston, 7, was all smiles as we visited with his closest caretakers at at Slide N Bounce Rentals in Canton.

“Oh my gosh, [he] can’t stop laughing,” said case worker Jonathan Sanchez with a chuckle. Sanchez helped paint the picture of the perfect family for this child with special needs.

“I really think a family that is nurturing, loving, kind, compassionate, empathetic... someone who’s not going to put limitations on him,” he said. “Someone who can explore and allow him to explore a little bit.”

His foster mom Yvonne Dixon agrees. She is especially aware of some of Weston’s special needs he’s had since complications at birth.

“He can give back 10 times more love than you can give him,” Dixon said.

One of her biggest priorities for Weston is making sure he has the dignity of being a child. For Dixon, that means getting him out of his wheelchair as often as possible for play time.

“He is not his chair. He is separate from his chair. He has his chair to help him with mobility, but we also put him in other places that he can be comfortable and just be able to enjoy life, instead of being confined to the chair.”

Dixon also doesn’t want a family to not consider Weston because of his unique abilities.

“You can,” she said with a knowing smile. “You can.”

There’s all these non-verbals that he’s giving you all the time, and it’s a really beautiful language that can get disguised unfortunately, or looked over,” said Sanchez.

One of the most rewarding sounds from Weston is his ticklish laugh. From our time with him, he had plenty of giggles to go around.

To learn more about Weston, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 95186

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Thomas Allen Janczak
Livingston man accused in death of infant gets 15 years
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Slow moving cold front could bring severe weather

Latest News

Nac city council
Nacogdoches City Council approves utility improvements, emergency utility contract
The community gathered on Saturday to raise money for pickleball.
Fredonia Brewery raises money for Nacogdoches pickleball by serving southern favorites
Nacogdoches ‘Rider Down’ event gives life-saving motorcycle crash advice
James Duncan hosts his final "Swap Shop" radio program on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Marshall ‘Swap Shop’ host James Duncan retires from radio