New era begins for SFA women’s basketball

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The William R. Johnson Coliseum at SFA was full of alumni, athletes, coaches and fans today to welcome Leonard Bishop as the all new women’s head basketball coach.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “I mean, we’re talking about Lady Jack basketball, we’re talking about the seven winningest program in the nation that’s had Hall of Famers come through it not only as players but as coaches. And so to be the next one in line to carry on such a story tradition. It means the world to me and this is a dream job.”

Coach bishop who has been involved with the program for the last eight years has already been given the opportunity to form special bonds with his players. Tyler McCliment-Call is an SFA starting guard and her reaction to coach Bishop being named head coach was priceless.

She said, “I’m just really excited like his philosophy on basketball and just like his emotion and like how much passion he has, like with our team in basketball in general makes me really excited to play for him. I just think he was the best candidate take over this job. I was just so proud. Proud for him that he got it and he deserves it. 100% So that’s basically what I’m most excited for.”

For the players to react the way they did upon hearing the news, that must have been very special to you.

“100% it’s about relationships,” he said. “You know, they’ll never care how much you know until they know how much you care and I care about each and every one of my players past and present. And so again to get that reaction meant the world to me and I want to continue to have deep relationships that mean the world to our players and me.”

Coach Bishop also admits his love not only to the players, but to the fans as well.

He went on to say, “man, it’s the SFA family. Has been that way since I got here. I tell people all the time. They come in town and want to know about Nacogdoches and SFA Lady Jack basketball go to Chick fil A on a game day and 85% of the people have on purple because it’s a big deal and there’s gonna be a party in the Sawmill.”

And you can say after today that the party known as the Coach Bishop era has officially begun with SFA women’s basketball

