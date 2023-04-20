Angelina Roadrunners split doubleheader with TJC

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - It would be a day of hardball for both the Angelina baseball and softball teams. In game one of a doubleheader against Tyler Junior College, Roadrunners leading two to nothing until a grand slam in the fifth inning put the Apaches up four to two.

Later in the inning, TJC would add to the lead when Wesley Mitchell would go deep for a two run shot, making it six to two. The Road Runners would get a run back on a line drive from Heladio Moreno allowing Dalton Mullins to score.

Then in the final innings of the game, the TJC bats would explode with home run after home run. Here’s a line drive off of the foul pole that’s good for a trip around the bases. Apaches outfielder Caden Quick getting in on the Home Run Derby action as well. Tyler leading by as much as 12-3 going into the bottom of the seventh.

Last chance for Angelina who do get a run across trying to get a rally going, but the hot hitting display by TJC would prove to be too much Road Runners drop game one of the doubleheader to the Apaches 12-4.

And in game two of the double letter it would be a better ending for Angelina as they would go on to win that one three to two thanks to a game winning solo shot by Slade Foreman in the 12th inning, so the Road Runners manage to split the series with a walk off.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.