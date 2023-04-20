Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room

Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young
Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young(Trinity County Jail)
By Avery Gorman and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A couple who said they were moving from Oregon to East Texas were arrested after pounds of drugs were found in their hotel room.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, Steve Bustamane and Arlissa Young were arrested a hotel after authorities reported finding marijuana, meth, fentanyl pills, THC wax and other unidentified substances.

Bustamante and Young were both arrested and charged with possession of marijuana >=5 pounds<50 pounds, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >400G (THC), manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >=4 grams<200 grams (meth) and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance >4 grams<200 grams (fentanyl).

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific Locomotives
2 cars derail from Union Pacific train near Corrigan
Police Lights
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts
George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
The day of the standoff’s fiery end, Smith was close enough to feel the heat of the flames.
30 years later: Smith County sheriff recalls working for ATF during Waco siege
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own

Latest News

Top row (L to R): Zach Banks, Kamy McCauley, Steven Obannon, Floyd Hayes. Bottom row (L to R):...
Search for stolen vehicle leads to drug bust in Trinity County
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Thursday 4-20-23
Thursday’s Weather: Strong thunderstorms possible today
Festival Park in Nacogdoches.
City of Nacogdoches approves plan to modify Festival Park
Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented.
Branch Davidian survivors and scholars discuss how it all could’ve been prevented