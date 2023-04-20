First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm watch

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 a.m. on Friday for much of East Texas.

Isolated strong/severe thunderstorms will make their way through East Texas this afternoon through early tomorrow morning.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Staff)

The SPC, Storm Predication Center, has placed all of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for significant severe weather through tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Staff)

There is only a Marginal Risk for Deep East Texas starting at around sunrise tomorrow morning. There is, however, a chance for a few lingering showers/thundershowers through early tomorrow afternoon. None of these are expected to become severe, which is good news.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Staff)

The greatest risks today and early tomorrow morning will be: strong gusty winds, over 60 mph as well as some large hail of 1.25″ in diameter or larger.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Staff)

Some flash flooding is possible as rainfall totals may exceed 2″ in a very short time in the stronger thunderstorms today and tonight.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Staff)

The tornado risk is very low at this time. Please remain Weather Alert! Charge all batteries so that if you lose power, you have something to fall back on to get your weather information. Saturday looks to be a fairly nice day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Staff)

Mostly Cloudy skies are expected Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

FAWD graphic (KLTV Staff)

Fair to Good chances for more shower/thundershower activity exists for this time period as well. Another front, which may produce some severe weather, is expected on Wednesday, so stay tuned for further updates on that. Be safe out there.

