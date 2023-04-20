Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kitchen Pickin’: Don’t say the T-word

This week on Kitchen Pickin’, the gang does a deep dive into our favorite American foods and name brands.
By Stephanie Frazier and Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on Kitchen Pickin’, the gang does a deep dive into our favorite American foods and name brands. That’s just in addition to Jeff showing off his latest finds.

Hot pads

Jeff likes the bright colors of these hot pads. Steph thought they were hippie-themed.
Jeff likes the bright colors of these hot pads. Steph thought they were hippie-themed.(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: After last week’s fiasco of bringing pieces of an afghan when I thought they were hot pads, I found some real hot pads this week! Newest thing I’m a sucker for: handsewn items. Like Steph, some of my mom has rubbed off on me and I tend to pick up a lot of handsewn goods. I bought a handful of these hot pads over the weekend but chose to bring these due to the bright colors.

Steph: I really enjoyed seeing these. Someone’s handiwork was very well-done, and I admire that, since I don’t know how to do it! These are really a fun addition to the kitchen, and are becoming very popular again.

‘Whip Cancer’ Pampered Chef measuring spoon

Pampered Chef itself is a BOLO, but this has a cool message.
Pampered Chef itself is a BOLO, but this has a cool message.(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: I found this at the same sale with the hot pads. A pair of nice ladies were raising money for 4-H and selling some Rada cutlery (which we bought). I’ve sold this measuring spoon just recently and I’m hoping the “Whip Cancer” message on it will make it even more desirable.

Steph: It’s a very handy kind of measuring spoon, and it’s even better that it raised money first for breast cancer research, and then for 4H. I like that. Paying it forward.

Starbucks ‘Best Day Ever’

These double-walled Starbucks cups are pretty slick.
These double-walled Starbucks cups are pretty slick.(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: We pickers love our Starbucks stuff. This one was a little surprising, with the raised bubble in the middle of the cup. But there’s nothing wrong with it and it’s actually in really good condition.

Steph: I think it’s very fun and festive with the confetti look and the best day ever saying. So many gift ideas are swimming in my head with this pristine cup! Great find.

Stanley insulated liquid container

Don't call this a Thermos!
Don't call this a Thermos!(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Did you know Thermos is a brand name? So this is an insulated drink container, I guess. Whatever it is, Steph says they manufacture tools and I believe her judging by the makeup of this container. And it’s in excellent condition too.

Steph: It’s definitely in like-new condition. I’ve decided someone gave it to their dad for a gift and he never got around to using it. Whatever the case, this one is a great color combination, so it doesn’t look dated, and it’s well made, by the feel of it.

Hard Rock Cafe T-shirt

This shirt is beautiful.
This shirt is beautiful.(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: A couple weeks ago, I picked up dozens of what I thought were Harley Davidson T-shirts. But I’ve found a few Hard Rock Cafe shirts in the bunch. This is my favorite so far. The artwork on the back has a raised vinyl logo. By the way, I’ve never actually been to a Hard Rock Cafe.

Steph: I haven’t been to one, either! But Devyn filled us in on the good food, so now we need to get Cheryl and go find one to visit. This shirt is another item you’ve found in perfect condition. There’s not a speck on that white, and the colorful logo is fun and creative. You hit the jackpot with your purchase of all those shirts!

