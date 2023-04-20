Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader

Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lady Roadrunners faced off with Blinn College on Wednesday, and after defeating the Lady Buccaneers 10 to 2 in game one of their doubleheader, it would be Bailey Frenzel lighting things up in game two with this two run blast to put Angelina on the board.

In the fourth inning, Angelina down four to three, they would manage to tie it up with this sharp grounder. Next batter Maddie Baker with the bases loaded gets this one through Lady Roadrunners take the lead five to four.

Bases still juiced for Kaitlyn Dunbar who sends this one into the gap to get two more runs across. The play at the plate would end the inning, but the Lady Roadrunners put in some sweet damage.

They would add more later in the game and get the win 13 to four for an Angelina sweep over Blinn. What a day at the ballpark. Well that’s all for sports. Thank you for joining us.”>

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Hanna Ruth Moses, 33, is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Grand jury indictment sheds more light on Nacogdoches baby’s death
Emergency responders used watercraft to rescue a woman clinging to a tree in the Neches River.
Woman clinging to tree in Neches River rescued by Slocum emergency responders
Thomas Allen Janczak
Livingston man accused in death of infant gets 15 years
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Slow moving cold front could bring severe weather

Latest News

Angelina baseball team splits doubleheader against Panola
Angelina Roadrunners split doubleheader with TJC
Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader
Lady Roadrunners sweep Blinn in doubleheader
Angelina Roadrunners split doubleheader with TJC
Angelina Roadrunners split doubleheader with TJC 2
Lady Jacks head basketball coach Leonard Bishop
New era begins for SFA women’s basketball