Lyrids meteor shower will show off brightly this weekend over East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Get your wish list ready because shooting stars are anticipated to light up the night sky this Saturday, thanks to the annual Lyrids meteor shower.

“A meteor shower is what happens when Earth passes actually through the debris trail of a comet that crossed our path many, many years ago and left some debris in its wake. And so the meteor shower, the shooting stars, is actually that debris that’s hitting up our atmosphere and lighting up as it goes across the sky,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, the TJC Earth and Space Science Center Director.

Dr. Hartweg says the Lyrids stem from the comet A.E. Thatcher discovered in 1861.

When is the best time to catch the event?

“Any time between 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. is going to be a good time to see it. We anticipate that people may be able to see about 20 meteors per hour.”

It’s also predicted that this year’s meteor shower may cause some fireballs in the sky.

According to Dr. Hartweg, this has to do with the light conditions of the moon which will be in our favor this year.

“And so what makes this one special for us is the moon will set early in the evening which means that we will have dark skies, which is perfect for viewing those meteor showers.”

No binoculars are needed for the sky show. It’s recommended to stay away from any city lights and find a nice dark area.

“Let your eyes adjust for about 20 or 30 minutes or so, getting used to the night sky and just look up in amazement at the stars,” said Dr. Hartweg.

If you can’t make this meteor shower, the next one will be the eta aquarids, coming early May.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.