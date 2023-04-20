Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s warm and breezy out there this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.  It will be warm and breezy through the day with a slight chance for a few showers through midday.  By afternoon, thunderstorms will develop and will become widespread through East Texas by early evening.  Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely with these storms.  There is also a possibility of some large hail and a low risk for an isolated tornado.  These storms continue tonight and most will end by early Friday morning.  As the cold front moves through, a few isolated thunderstorms could develop during the day on Friday, but will be very hit or miss.  Saturday still looks dry but rain chances return Sunday and increase into next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific Locomotives
2 cars derail from Union Pacific train near Corrigan
Police Lights
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts
George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday morning

Latest News

Morning Weather at our Fingertips Thursday 4-20-23
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Thursday 4-20-23
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
A First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday evening due to strong, spring thunderstorms on the menu
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast