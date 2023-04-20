Nacogdoches man jailed following child porn investigation by sheriff’s office

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County man was arrested early Thursday morning following a child pornography investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6 a.m., investigators with the sheriff’s office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Lufkin Police Department executed a search warrant in the 5200 block of South Street, the sheriff’s office says. They took Candelario Ortega, 23, into custody on two warrants for possession of child pornography. Both charges are second-degree felonies.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program, and works closely with other ICAC agencies around the state and country.

Candelario Ortega was taken into custody before sunrise on Thursday. (Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

