Strong-to-severe thunderstorms set to rumble through the Piney Woods this evening, overnight

Weather Where You Live
A First Alert Weather Day in place through the early overnight hours due to strong thunderstorms.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place from now through the early overnight hours as strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be rumbling through our part of the state this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for five of our deep east Texas counties through 9 p.m.  Those counties include Cherokee, Houston, Nacogdoches, Rusk, and Shelby.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather with damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and quarter size hail the main severe weather threats, should any storms reach those severe levels when pushing through our part of the state.

The Thursday night thunderstorms will likely stabilize the atmosphere to some extent on Friday, which will limit our severe potential when the actual cold front arrives on Friday afternoon.  We may see a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop on Friday afternoon along the front, but at this time, they should be widely scattered and should not be all that strong given the stabilized air.

Friday’s high will be around 80-degrees before the cold front brings in a wind shift and a notable drop in our humidity levels as we head into the weekend.

We will have chilly mornings followed by mild afternoons with highs this weekend topping out in the 70′s with morning lows in the 50′s.  The good news is that the weekend is looking mostly rain-free with mostly sunny skies on Saturday giving way to increasing clouds and a slight, 20% chance of showers on Sunday.

We will be back in the storm track next week, which will lead to daily rain chances taking place each day from Monday through Wednesday.  Tuesday looks to be the best day to see some pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Piney Woods.

Rainfall amounts look to average around two-to-four inches over the next week, making for a wet start to the week and adding to our April rainfall totals.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

