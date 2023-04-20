Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school

Police have charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School. (WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School in North Carolina.

The first happened Monday in a classroom, and video of it was posted to social media.

Xaviera Steele, a substitute teacher, was charged with simple assault. The student was charged with simple assault through a juvenile petition.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The video appeared to show the student confronting the teacher with the two ending up in a fight on the floor of the classroom. Steele was allegedly on top of the student in the video.

The teacher was released on a written promise to appear in court.

“Mrs. Steele is an employee of Kelly Services, which is a contracted vendor that provides substitutes for Nash County Public Schools,” the school system said in a statement. “Her eligibility to continue employment will be determined by the outcome of the pending investigation.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific Locomotives
2 cars derail from Union Pacific train near Corrigan
Police Lights
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts
George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
Payton Washington, an 18-year-old high school cheerleader, was hospitalized in critical...
Cheerleaders shot after one allegedly mistook suspect’s car for her own
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday morning

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
FILE - Fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park,...
US plans new forest protections, issues old-growth inventory
Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
LIVE: SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home