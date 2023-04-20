Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Woman flown to Lubbock after fatal crash, video shows passing train hitting involved truck

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 90-year-old woman was flown to Lubbock after a deadly crash in Ector County. A passing train also struck a truck involved in the crash.

On Wednesday just after 8:15 a.m., DPS troopers were called to Murphy Street and Business 20 in Ector County.

A minivan driven by 86-year-old John Edward Grube was heading east on Murphy Street, according to a DPS report. Kay Clemens Pries, 90, was a passenger in the vehicle.

The minivan reportedly tried to turn left onto Business 20 and drove into the path of a truck pulling a trailer. The two vehicles collided in the roadway. Grube died in the crash and Pries was seriously injured. She was flown to UMC for treatment.

After the crash, the truck came to a stop on top of nearby train tracks.

Video taken at the scene shows a passing train crashing into the truck. The driver had exited the vehicle before the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific Locomotives
2 cars derail from Union Pacific train near Corrigan
Police Lights
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle thefts
Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young
Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room
George Randall Gilchrist
Center man given 3 life sentences for child sex crimes
The day of the standoff’s fiery end, Smith was close enough to feel the heat of the flames.
30 years later: Smith County sheriff recalls working for ATF during Waco siege

Latest News

Candelario Ortega is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches man jailed following child porn investigation by sheriff’s office
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm watch
Strong to Severe Storms Likely.
Thursday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young
Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room
Top row (L to R): Zach Banks, Kamy McCauley, Steven Obannon, Floyd Hayes. Bottom row (L to R):...
Search for stolen vehicle leads to drug bust in Trinity County