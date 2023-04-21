Apple Pie Roses by Casie Buck, owner of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday’s kitchen guest is Casie Buck, owner of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Winnsboro. She’s making a lovely dessert that is as fun to make as it is delicious: apple pie roses!

Apple Pie Roses

Ingredients

1 flaky pie crust

6 Honeycrisp apples, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 jar apple pie jam

flour

Method

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Prepare your pie dough per dough instructions. Once prepared, roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface; using a 3-inch cookie cutter, punch out rounds. Gently press rounds into each well of a greased muffin pan. Place the pie-crust-lined muffin tin in the refrigerator while you prepare the filling.

3. Core the apples. Using a mandoline or a very sharp knife, cut the apple into half-moon shapes 1/16 inch thin. Place the cut apples into a large bowl, add the lemon juice and toss to coat.

4. Place the brown sugar and butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir and cook until the ingredients are melted and combined. Remove from the heat and pour the mixture over the apple slices and toss to combine. Set aside for 5-10 minutes to allow apples to become pliable.

Once pliable, strain the apple slices and discard the liquid.

5. To form roses, arrange about 8 apple slices in a straight row, with each slice overlapping one another to create a 12-inch line. Starting with one end, gently roll the apples. Transfer the rolled apples into a pie crust. Repeat this process until all the pie crusts are filled.

6. Bake until the crust is golden and the apples have cooked, approx 25 to 30 minutes. If apples start to brown faster than pie crust, lightly place aluminum foil on top.

7. Remove the Apple Pie Roses from the muffin pan and enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.