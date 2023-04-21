Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Skies are clearing out behind the cold front this evening with winds gradually diminishing overnight. Expect a chilly start to your Saturday with temperatures in the upper 40s and clear skies. Clouds will increase through the day Saturday, becoming partly to mostly cloudy by late afternoon with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. A slight chance for rain Saturday night will increase Sunday with showers likely off and on through the day. Chances for rain stick around into next week with another chance for severe thunderstorms by midweek. Temperatures will dip into the 60s Sunday and Monday then rise into the lower 70s ahead of the next cold front arriving midweek next week.

