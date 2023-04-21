Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested for murder of child in Midland

OCTAVIOUS HUBBARD MUGSHOT MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT(Midland Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested for the capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

According to the City of Midland, MPD served an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Octavious D. Hubbard from Midland on Thursday around 6 p.m.

Hubbard was charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend’s son and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

CBS7 obtained an arrest affidavit that states the child victim was placed in Hubbard’s care and was most likely injured during that time, causing the victim’s brain to bleed, killing the son.

According to the affidavit, MPD was contacted about a child in critical condition at Midland Memorial Hospital on April 17. When detectives arrived the child had already died.

The child was wearing a blood-stained garment and had numerous visible injuries.

The affidavit also contained information about separate interviews, one with Hubbard and the other with another person involved.

Both interviewees gave two different versions of the events that took place in the 24 hours leading up to the child’s death. Including disputes about exactly where Hubbard was the in the morning.

The other person police interviewed told police the injuries could have been from the family dog, but detectives did not believe the child victims injuries were consistent with a dog bite.

The affidavit concludes that detectives believe someone struck the child victim, three or more times in the head killing the child victim. According to the affidavit Hubbard was placed in the care, custody, and control of the child victim for the majority of the time before the child’s death.

An autopsy for the son was requested and completed in Dallas County. The medical examiner explained that the child victims injuries were not consistent with a fall or other similar accidental injuries.

MPD’s investigation is ongoing.

