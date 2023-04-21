Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missing Austin woman Tiera Strand found dead in Bell County, Texas

Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near...
Tiera Strand was reported missing in Austin, Texas. Her body was found in Bell County near Temple.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Tiera Strand, 25, reported missing after she was last seen on 6th Street in downtown Austin on April 16, was found dead on April 21 in Bell County, the sheriff wrote in a news release.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies located the missing woman’s body in a bar-ditch near the 1300 block of Berger Road, just north of Temple after it was spotted by a passerby who alerted authorities.

Investigators were able to positively identify the body as that of Strand, who had been listed as a missing person when she was last seen near the 400 block of E. 6th Street.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced her dead and ordered an autopsy be performed by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. Investigators coordinated with the Austin Police Department to notify the victim’s family.

“The cause and manner of death are unknown, at this time, pending a determination from the medical examiner,” the sheriff’s office said.

Fox 7 Austin spoke with the woman’s family, who claim Strand was assaulted inside a club in Austin, then kicked out, the night she disappeared.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department CID personnel are conducting a joint investigation along with the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit.

If you have any information regarding this case, please notify BCSD CID at 254-933-5442 or Austin Police Department at 512-472-8477.

