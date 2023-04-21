Nacogdoches ISD approves campus maintenance work

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches ISD school board approved the maintenance and preservation of the Thomas J. Rusk Elementary School.

“This is an old historic building, and it’s one that we’re interested in using for years to come,” said communications director Les Linbarger.

With the campus being an aging building, the project “is some preventive maintenance.”

Linbarger said the sealant around the stones, windows, and doors is starting to wear out due to weather conditions.

“(The district wants) to make certain that we’re keeping water out because water can cause plenty of problems for a building old or new,” said Linbarger.

Inspection photos show multiple improper, deteriorating, and even missing sealants around the building, material between bricks that are deteriorating, and stones breaking off or detaching.

“It is an older building, and truly it’s got strong bones,” said Linbarger.

Sitting on North Mound Street, the school first opened in 1939 as the Nacogdoches High School. In 1979 it then transitioned to a middle school and up until over ten years ago, it became the elementary school it is today.

The project cost is nearly $200,000, and will come from the district general funds. The district said they will start repairs over the summer.

