Hiway 80 Garage Sale underway from Mississippi to Mesquite

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For some vendors, it’s a chance at big sales; for shoppers, it’s a chance at big bargains, all wrapped up in a sale that stretches from Mississippi to Texas.

The historic Hiway 80 Garage Sale is underway this weekend along Highway 80 from Jackson, Mississippi, to Mesquite, Texas. There were things on racks, things on tables and things on the ground. Stretching for miles, vendors in crowded and not-so-crowded areas were trying to attract customers on a beautiful spring Saturday.

“I know what I’m looking for. My wife said don’t bring anymore junk home, so there you go,” said one Longview shopper.

“It’s been a great day. Yesterday was a little iffy, but today has been wonderful. Lots and lots of people,” said Greggton mall vendor Virginia Pattullo.

Some vendors began setting up as early as five this morning, in anticipation of good weather and lots of motorists stopping in to shop, many offering discounts.

“We’ve got sales inside too. Anywhere from 10 to 50 percent off. Get themselves some good deals,” Pattullo said.

One vendor hit the jackpot with a single customer practically buying them out.

“One buyer, soon as she opened, asked, ‘How much for everything?’ She told him the price; he cleaned her out, clean out. Hope every body comes out and just gets all of this,” said Longview vendor Jaquinton Rider.

Over the years, the sale has become more about nostalgia, with some shoppers just looking for a memory.

“I think people are looking for something that might interest them from the past, brings back a good memory for them,” said Pattullo.

The sale continues along Highway 80 tomorrow, with many vendors saying they will be selling at 50 to 75 percent off.

Longview vendor Virginia Pattullo said the sale is more about nostalgia, with some shoppers just looking for a memory.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.