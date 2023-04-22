Lubbock man who stabbed sheriff’s deputies sentenced to 70 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a theft that turned into a stabbing nearly three years ago that sent two sheriff’s deputies to the hospital and spurred an hours-long manhunt for 31-year-old Miko Butler.

Now, Butler will spend 70 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

Court records show Butler entered the Walmart near Quaker and South Loop 289 on June 20, 2020.

Off-duty deputy Samuel Delarosa was working security for the store that day when he saw Butler stealing items off the shelves.

Delarosa confronted Butler outside the store, but Butler refused to obey commands.

A second deputy, Constantino Galves Junior, showed up and the two attempted to take Butler into custody.

Prosecutor Courtney Boyd says during a fight with the deputies, Butler pulled a knife and stabbed them both.

“Mr. Butler stabbed Delarosa two times, once in the arm and once in the left shoulder area,” Boyd said. “Then, when Galves went to aid and tried to take Butler down, he stabbed deputy Galves two times, both in the shoulder area.”

Judge Eichman issued Butler a 70-year sentence with the belief that Butler is a threat to law enforcement and the public.

“He’s extremely dangerous,” Boyd said. “Extremely violent, because the ferociousness of the attack. Although it only lasted seconds, his actual actions of, just how the judge described it...it was very, very ferocious, the two stabs in each deputy.”

Both victims gave statements in court, Deputy Galves saying in part:

“You deserve to be incarcerated the rest of your life. I am still here. Just remember that while you are in prison I, my teammates, and brothers will still be protecting your family.”

Deputy Delarosa’s final words for Butler, “If you ever get out don’t try to do this again. You tried to kill me and my brother, and to be honest, you aren’t very good at it.”

Butler fled the scene after stabbing the deputies.

Law enforcement searched for hours before they found Butler in a room at a Motel 6.

A SWAT team responded and arrested Butler.

The knife he used in the attack was found inside the hotel room, still covered in the deputies’ blood.

Both deputies are still suffering from injuries inflicted in that attack.

“Deputy Delarosa, there’s issues that he has still with his ear and his shoulder, depending on the weather,” Boyd said. “There still may be surgeries that Deputy Galves has to go through.”

Butler will have to serve 30 years of his 70-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.

