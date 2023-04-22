Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sledgehammers recalled due to people suffering head and face injuries while using

About 2.2 million sledgehammers are part of a recall due to the head possibly loosening...
About 2.2 million sledgehammers are part of a recall due to the head possibly loosening prematurely and detaching unexpectedly during use.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of millions of sledgehammers that have been sold nationwide.

According to the CPSC, the recall includes about 2.2 million DeWalt, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers due to the head possibly loosening prematurely and detaching unexpectedly while being used.

The safety commission reports that the sledgehammers are made by Stanley Black and Decker and sold under the DeWalt, Stanley and Craftsman brand names.

Officials said the company has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer heads detaching, including a couple of instances where people suffered injuries to their head and face.

The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14 to 36 inches in length.

The DeWalt and Stanley sledgehammers are yellow and black while the Craftsman sledgehammers are red and black.

Each sledgehammer has the brand written on the handle.

The model numbers of the DeWALT and Craftsman hammers are marked on the hammerhead. Model numbers of the Stanley hammers are located on a sticker on the handle.

According to the recall, 25 various models are impacted.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for instructions to receive a full refund.

The recalled sledgehammers were sold at hardware stores nationwide and online from November 2013 through November 2022 for $18 to $26.

Stanley Black & Decker can also be contacted at 855-418-3032.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young
Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room
Top row (L to R): Zach Banks, Kamy McCauley, Steven Obannon, Floyd Hayes. Bottom row (L to R):...
Search for stolen vehicle leads to drug bust in Trinity County
Candelario Ortega is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches man jailed following child porn investigation by sheriff’s office
Nacogdoches advisory committee
Nacogdoches Advisory Committee seeks financial alternatives for city projects
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm watch

Latest News

NWS Survey Team In Tyler
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Tyler
Texas Department of Agriculture tours Longview ISD garden
Texas Department of Agriculture tours Longview ISD garden
Run for The Wall
Annual cross-country motorcycle trek to make East Texas stop
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
Police: Suspect in standoff near Mall of America arrested