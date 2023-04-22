Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today, widespread showers Sunday.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. Highs in the 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies to start our Saturday, with temperatures sitting in the 40s and 50s early. Through the morning we’ll start to see clouds return to East Texas, making for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon. Highs for today will range from the upper 60s to the mid and upper 70s, most of us sitting in the mid 70s. Clouds continue to roll in this evening, eventually bringing with them the low chance for a shower or two before midnight. Rain chances will increase overnight as widespread showers and thundershowers/non-severe thunderstorms are expected to be with us for most of the day tomorrow.

You’ll likely want the rain gear for church tomorrow! Overnight tonight, temperatures will cool into the upper 40s and low 50s again, and we’ll only make it into the low 60s in the warmest areas Sunday afternoon. More rain and cooler than seasonable temperatures are expected through most of next week. Rain chances will be highest Tuesday, and that’s the day we’re watching for the possibility of stronger to severe storms - though there’s still too much uncertainty at this time to nail down any details. For late April, next week looks quite cool, but the rain shouldn’t be that unexpected given that it is still Spring. Have a great Saturday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Temple resentencing
Former SFA football player gets life again for murder of pregnant wife
Top row (L to R): Zach Banks, Kamy McCauley, Steven Obannon, Floyd Hayes. Bottom row (L to R):...
Search for stolen vehicle leads to drug bust in Trinity County
Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young
Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room
Candelario Ortega is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches man jailed following child porn investigation by sheriff’s office
A couple in Arkansas, 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks, is facing a child...
Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth; state agency investigating

Latest News

Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 4-22-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 4-21-23
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 4-21-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 4-21-23
7 Day Forecast
Friday’s Weather At Your Fingertips