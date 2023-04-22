Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged catalytic converter thief.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A man was stabbed to death while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in California on Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a neighborhood in South El Monte around 2:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing.

Arriving deputies said they found a man, believed to be between 45 and 50 years old, stabbed in the chest outside of a home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the unidentified man was stabbed to death after trying to steal a catalytic converter. The sheriff’s department said he and two others were trying to steal car parts from a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

The stabbing occurred when a resident reportedly came outside of the house and a confrontation took place with the group.

Deputies said the resident was detained for further questioning but two of the suspects were able to leave the scene in another vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young
Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room
Top row (L to R): Zach Banks, Kamy McCauley, Steven Obannon, Floyd Hayes. Bottom row (L to R):...
Search for stolen vehicle leads to drug bust in Trinity County
Candelario Ortega is in the Nacogdoches County Jail.
Nacogdoches man jailed following child porn investigation by sheriff’s office
Nacogdoches advisory committee
Nacogdoches Advisory Committee seeks financial alternatives for city projects
FAWD graphic
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorm watch

Latest News

NWS Survey Team In Tyler
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado hit Tyler
Run for The Wall
Annual cross-country motorcycle trek to make East Texas stop
Texas Department of Agriculture tours Longview ISD garden
Texas Department of Agriculture tours Longview ISD garden
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry