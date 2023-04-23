10 years later: West church turned plant fertilizer tragedy into a yearly tradition that unites community

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday’s service at the First Baptist Church of West looked a lot different that it did ten years ago.

During this time in 2013, the congregation wasn’t able to access their sanctuary following the West fertilizer plant explosion, which took place on Wednesday, April 17, 2013.

“As we got closer to Sunday, we discovered we wouldn’t be able to get to the church because this part of town had been cordoned off,” John Crowder, the pastor of First Baptist Church of West, told KWTX.

But that didn’t stop church members from meeting.

“We got on the phone, made some phone calls, and were able to get the field on the south side of town, owned by West Fest, usually their parking lot,” Crowder said.

With help and donations from neighboring organizations, pastor Crowder says his congregation was still able to worship that day, albeit outside, as he preached from a tractor trailer.

“A lot of churches weren’t even able to meet on that Sunday because you couldn’t get in the building or the damage was too great to their building,” First Baptist Church of West member Don Landrum said of the first service in the field. “So it meant a lot that we were still able to come together and worship.”

Now, it’s become a tradition. Every year, the First Baptist Church of West meets in that same field on the Sunday following the tragic anniversary of the explosion.

“That first year, we met out on the field by necessity,” Crowder told KWTX. “Now, we meet out there every year out of gratitude.”

The rain Sunday had other plans for the congregation, forcing members to take their service inside, but Crowder says walls or no walls, the message and memories remain.

“God is always worthy of our worship, regardless of our circumstances,” Crowder said. “So that even applies today, even if we can’t be out there because of the rain, He’s still worthy so we’re gonna do it right here in the church.”

