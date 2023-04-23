Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting

FILE - Deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County, Texas, where...
FILE - Deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County, Texas, where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nine teenagers were found shot in an east Texas residence early Sunday at a prom after-party attended by hundreds, local officials said a statement.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to shots fired at a private residence in Jasper County where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. According to Jasper County officials, the injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

About 250 people are estimated to have been present at the time of the shooting, according to a statement from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight victims were taken in personal vehicles to Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Texas, and “at least one” of those were transferred to Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth Hospital in nearby Beaumont, Texas for further treatment, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Karli Cherry said. One person did not go to the hospital, she said.

A second shooting within the city limits of Jasper, Texas occurred shortly after the first, the statement said. There were no injuries in the second shooting, but a connection between the two incidents is being investigated due to a “common vehicle at both locations,” the statement said.

According to the statement, “people of interest are being questioned” and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9 teens injured in shooting at after-prom party near Jasper
A couple in Arkansas, 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks, is facing a child...
Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth; state agency investigating
Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young
Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room
Waiting for the bus just got a little more comfortable in Lufkin.
City of Lufkin unveils new sheltered bus stops
David Temple resentencing
Former SFA football player gets life again for murder of pregnant wife

Latest News

A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women in Florida. (WKMG...
Disney World employee took upskirt videos for years, investigators say
A former Disney World employee is accused of taking upskirt videos of women in Florida. (WKMG...
Disney World employee took upskirt videos for years, investigators say
It’s spring in East Texas, and though it’s a little chilly today, the warm weather will be on...
East Texas pest control expert gives advice for fighting spring insects
It’s spring in East Texas, and though it’s a little chilly today, the warm weather will be on...
WebXtra: East Texas pest control expert gives advice for fighting spring insects