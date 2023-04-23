Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails

A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff's department after an undercover sting went wrong, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine belonging to a California sheriff’s department after an undercover sting went wrong, authorities said.

The Press-Enterprise reported Friday that the Sheriff’s Department in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles, is now trying to get its drugs back.

Authorities set up the sting Wednesday in an attempt to identify drug traffickers. Undercover deputies met with the suspect for the drug sale, and the suspect later drove away, the newspaper reported.

Deputies from the gang task force then attempted to pull over the suspect, who refused to yield and sped off, the department said in a statement.

“Due to the high speeds and suspect’s disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle,” the statement said.

In response to an emailed request for comment sent by The Associated Press, the sheriff’s department declined to release additional details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in Arkansas, 36-year-old Kayla Pearcy and 34-year-old Clinton Fulks, is facing a child...
Couple arrested after child tests positive for meth; state agency investigating
Steven Bustamante (left) and Arlissa Young
Authorities seize fentanyl, meth, weed from Trinity hotel room
Waiting for the bus just got a little more comfortable in Lufkin.
City of Lufkin unveils new sheltered bus stops
David Temple resentencing
Former SFA football player gets life again for murder of pregnant wife
Top row (L to R): Zach Banks, Kamy McCauley, Steven Obannon, Floyd Hayes. Bottom row (L to R):...
Search for stolen vehicle leads to drug bust in Trinity County

Latest News

Charles Smith, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two...
Man, 18, charged after fatal road rage shooting in Missouri, prosecutors say
The governor says violent crime in Jackson has made it necessary to expand where Capitol Police...
Mississippi governor signs bill to expand police control
Police say the shooters drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon people in a...
Police: 12-year-old girl, 7 others shot at multiple locations in DC neighborhood
Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of...
Fire breaks out at Disneyland’s Tom Sawyer Island attraction