George Bush Presidential Library & Museum celebrate 25 years with live music, fireworks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum has been a part of College Station for a quarter of a century and Saturday the community came out to celebrate.

The silver celebration started Saturday morning with free admission into the museum all day.

Some musical groups from Texas A&M University like the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus, Aggieland Mariachi, and The Singing Cadets performed.

Killer Dueling Pianos also took the stage to take song requests.

A fireworks show capped off the event for the evening.

Bush Library & Museum Acting Director Robert Holzweiss said seeing the community come out to celebrate their 25th anniversary is one of the reasons why President Bush wanted to bring his museum to College Station.

“From the moment President Bush announced coming to College Station with his library, The College Station community has wrapped their arms around us, supported us and embraced us, and supported us every step of the way. We could not be more grateful for all of their support,” said Holzweiss.

The Library plans to continue celebrating with more events centered around what would have been President Bush’s 100th Birthday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.