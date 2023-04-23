Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today sure was a gray and gloomy end to the weekend. Thankfully tomorrow we’ll see a few peaks of sunshine as well as mostly dry conditions. Our Monday will start off chilly in the middle to upper 40s before warming into the mild middle 60s in the afternoon. Tuesday starts off on the quiet side with just a few showers possible during the first half of the day, but rain and storm chances increase quickly Tuesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western half of East Texas under a Level 2/5 Risk for isolated strong to severe storms from Tuesday evening lasting into the predawn morning hours of Wednesday. Scattered rain and a few more storms will remain possible through Wednesday until a slow moving cold front finally clears all of ETX very early on Thursday morning. Thursday and most of Friday will be dry as temps quickly rebound back into the middle 70s by Friday afternoon. Another cold front swings through Friday night and could bring a few showers through Saturday morning before skies dry back out again. While this will not be a very potent cooldown, expect some cool mornings next weekend with temps close to seasonal norms on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Please remain weather alert over the next two days and watch for updates to Tuesday’s storm chances!

