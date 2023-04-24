A couple of storm complexes look to impact the Piney Woods this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today has been a mostly cloudy, quiet day with a few more peeks of sunshine taking place late this afternoon.

It will be another cool night under mostly cloudy skies with lows falling into the middle 50′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of late day and evening thunderstorms moving in from central Texas. Highs will be warming into the middle 70′s.

We will be back in the storm track over the next couple of days, which will give us a couple of opportunities to see thunderstorm complexes migrate into east Texas out of central Texas.

The first wave comes in late Tuesday evening. This first complex will be weakening as it moves in, but those residents in Houston, Trinity, and Polk counties near the Trinity River have the best chance to get in on those thunderstorms.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain during the day with highs warming to near 80-degrees with winds coming in out of the southeast.

We will then see a stronger disturbance trigger a big storm complex to our west that will track eastward into the Piney Woods late Wednesday night and into the overnight hours of early Thursday morning. This second storm complex has a better chance of holding together and impacting more east Texas communities with torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds before moving out by daybreak Thursday.

A cold frontal passage on Thursday morning will clear out our skies, leading to a wind shift to the northwest, allowing for some drier air and lower humidity to filter in for the end of the week.

There will then be a stronger cold front moving in on Saturday morning, which will bring in a 30% chance of morning showers followed by more cool breezes for the rest of the weekend as skies become mostly sunny.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches over the next week, making for a wet end to the month of April.

We will have a return to chilly nights for the weekend and early next week with daytime highs coming in on the mild side with lots of blue skies at day and starlit skies at night.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.