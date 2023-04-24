Jasper police release details on 2nd shooting following prom party incident

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Jasper police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the wake of another incident that injured nine people at a prom afterparty.

According to a report by the Jasper Police Department, investigators are looking into an incident that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday where a home and vehicle on Bevil Loop had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported, but investigators suspect this was the result of two or more vehicles exchanging gunfire as they chased each other on Bevil Loop. Persons of interest have been identified, but no arrests made as of this writing.

Police said they are working to determine if this incident is related to the after-prom shooting that occurred on County Road 263 in the early morning hours on Sunday.

“This was a senseless act of violence that turned what should have been one of the last/best nights to be a senior at Jasper High School into a horrific life altering experience,” a Jasper Police Department representative said in a statement.

The Jasper Police Department asks anyone with any information to please contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417 or Jasper Police Department at 409-384-3471.

