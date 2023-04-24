Livingston police shoot suspect following motorcycle chase

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place over the weekend in Livingston.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place in the 1100 block of Bluebird Avenue around 6:30 p.m. The report states that Livingston police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver suspected of riding a stolen motorcycle. The driver allegedly led officers on a brief pursuit before crashing the motorcycle and fleeing on foot.

Once they made contact with the suspect, the report states the officers used a Taser in an attempt to apprehend the suspect, but the Taser was ineffective. Officers said the suspect pulled a .40 caliber handgun from his boot before being shot by said officers.

The suspect was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare in Conroe in critical condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more information will be updated as it becomes available.

