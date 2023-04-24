Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin police looking for thief after bumper of stolen car found in ditch

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A grey 2015 Honda Civic was reported stolen early Monday, then someone found only the bumper and a car seat abandoned in a ditch.

The car was reported stolen at about 4:30 a.m. Monday from Deer Wood Apartments after the owner’s wife went outside to get something from it at about 4 a.m. and discovered it was gone, according to a report from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The owner said the car was left unlocked with the keys on the center console.

It is described as a grey 2015 Honda Civic with a busted rear vent window covered with black tape, license plate TX LXH-3336.

At around 1 p.m., a citizen reported finding the front bumper with the license plate still attached in a ditch outside a church in the 300 block of North Warren Street. Also located in the ditch was a car seat that had been inside the vehicle, Pebsworth said. The caller claimed the items had been there since about 7 a.m. and reported that a steel cable spanning the length of the church driveway was broken and laying on the ground.

Lufkin police are continuing to ask citizens to keep an eye out for this stolen vehicle. Anyone who spots it is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356.

A grey 2015 Honda Civic was reported stolen early Monday.
A grey 2015 Honda Civic was reported stolen early Monday.(City of Lufkin)

