NPFL angler Barron Adams disqualified from Wright Patman

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KLTV) - Winning angler Barron Adams has had his tournament weight disqualified for failing to produce a valid fishing license for the tournament waters.

“A simple, honest mistake costs Barron Adams $100k,” the National Professional Fishing League said in a post.

The NPFL announced that Wright Patman winning angler Barron Adams has had his weight over three days deemed ineligible for the tournament due to failure to produce a valid fishing license for the State of Texas.

“During the post tournament polygraph, Barron was asked if he had a valid fishing license, which he replied, ‘yes.’ He passed the polygraph,” the NPFL post said. “However, when asked to physically provide a copy or proof of his official license, he realized that after entering all of his information online (before fishing) he never fully completed the process. Therefore, he never received confirmation from the site and fished the entirety of the tournament without possession of the required license.”

Brad Fuller of the NPFL explained the league does not hold this incident against the angler.

“The League is confident that this was an inadvertent and unintentional rules violation on Barron’s behalf, and this is in no way a reflection of his integrity as an angler,” added Fuller. “Barron is a great person and a phenomenal angler, and we are proud to have him as a competitor in the National Professional Fishing League.”

This disqualification makes Ryan Satterfield the NPFL official champion of Wright Patman Lake.

About the National Professional Fishing League

The NPFL was designed to bring simplicity back to professional bass fishing – one lake, the full field fishing all three days, and the heaviest combined three-day weight winning. The goal of the NPFL is to put the anglers first and build a trail that gets back to what the founders of bass fishing intended it to be.

