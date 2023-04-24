Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Somerville man charged with 5 counts of child sex crimes

Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, 37
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Somerville man was charged with five counts of child sexual abuse crimes after he was detained by Border Control.

Somerville police say they were alerted to reports of a child being sexually abused on April 7. When officers arrived in the 600 block for Avenue O they discovered there were a total of five children 10 or younger who had been allegedly abused.

With assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of 8th Street where several electronic devices were seized.

Five felony warrants were were obtained for 37-year-old Dallas Bryan Perry-Patrick, of Somerville, for two counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact and three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

When police went to arrest the suspect they found he was no longer in the area. On April 13, he was detained by Border Patrol and turned over to local law enforcement. Somerville Police originally said the suspect remained in the Burleson County Jail with a $450,000 bond, the bond amount has now been updated to $575,000.

