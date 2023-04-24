Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Uber driver wanted in Texas sexual assault

Luis Alberto Deleon Jr, 30
Luis Alberto Deleon Jr, 30
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas Uber Driver is wanted for sexual assault in Bexar County.

Luis Alberto Deleon, 30, is wanted in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a woman while working

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office believes he has fled the area to Las Vegas.

Deleon is described as 175 pounds, 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2022 White Toyota Camry with TX LP SPP7337 or with Temporary plate 2325Y59.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Luis Alberto Deleon, please call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000 or the BCSO Tips Hotline at (210)335-8477.

