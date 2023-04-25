Affidavit: Lufkin man killed at home during robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - New details have emerged in connection with the April 3 shooting death of a Lufkin man.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cassidy Johnson, 17, used her vehicle to drive Trederrick Sherman, 17, of Crockett, and Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, away from a residence where Richard Charles Coutee was found shot to death. Sherman and Castle remain at large. Sherman is described as a black male and is 5′11″, 140 pounds; Castle is described as a black male, 5′9″, 130 pounds.

The affidavit states that earlier in the day on April 3, Johnson met with Sherman at Brandon Park when Sherman stated he wanted to buy more marijuana. Johnson claims that she allowed Sherman to drive her car and fell asleep in the front passenger seat, but was awoken by the sound of gunfire. The affidavit states Johnson told investigators she then saw Sherman and Castle running toward the vehicle before Sherman took the wheel and drove away from the scene. As they were driving away, Johnson said Castle and Sherman described the incident, claiming they had no choice but to shoot Coutee in order to survive the encounter.

Contradicting Johnson’s claim of only being a passenger is the eye-witness testimony of a neighbor who observed the trio arriving at the residence as he was outside smoking. The witness said they observed Johnson driving the vehicle the second time the trio arrived at the residence before the alleged incident occurred.

Johnson remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $150k bond following her arrest on Sunday. A juvenile is also suspected of involvement in this incident and they are currently being held in a detention center.

Anyone with information on the location of Sherman or Castle is asked to contact Lufkin police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers online at 639tips.com or 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

