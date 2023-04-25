Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina College basketball recruiting going well

Angelina College sports Director JJ Montgomery
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT
Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - Off-season recruiting for men’s basketball at Angelina College has been going well according to head Coach JJ Montgomery.

“I mean, this has always been a busy part of the year,” he said. “The recruiting is going real well, you know. Man, coach has been on the road and looking at some talent around. The good thing about the group next year is we bringing back seven players, so the spirits will be there.”

He added, “we’re bringing back that real good core, so we’re looking for guys to build around the core. So going out there and looking right now so far has been successful. We brought in real good talent, and I’m super excited to add these pieces to our team this year.”

He said they’ve been looking far and wide for new players.

He answered, “we’ve been looking from from the United States to international, even over there in Russia. Got contacts from kids over there. So we definitely have expanded our recruiting process. But right now it’s still got a couple holes, but I can see it getting filled here real quickly, though.”

