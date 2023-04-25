A First Alert Weather Day declared for late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50′s to near 60-degrees with light winds. There is a 30% chance of an isolated thunderstorm moving through our area, favoring interests in Houston, Trinity, and Polk counties as any storms that form in central Texas will try to sneak into our western zones. However, the odds of it happening are not likely at this time.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain during the day with highs warming to near 80-degrees with winds coming in out of the southeast.

We will then see a stronger disturbance trigger a big storm complex to our west that will track eastward into the Piney Woods late Wednesday night and into the overnight hours of early Thursday morning. This thunderstorm complex has a better chance of holding together and impacting more east Texas communities with torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds before moving out by daybreak Thursday.

We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for late Wednesday evening into the early overnight hours of Thursday morning to account for this storm complex moving in out of central Texas.

The main severe weather threat will be damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater.

A cold frontal passage on Thursday morning will bring in a wind shift, allowing for some drier air and lower humidity to filter in for the end of the week.

There will then be a stronger cold front moving in late Friday night and into early Saturday morning, which will bring in a 40% chance of scattered downpours followed by more cool breezes for the rest of the weekend as skies become mostly sunny.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches over the next few days, making for a wet end to the month of April.

We will have a return to chilly nights for the weekend and early next week with daytime highs coming in on the mild side with lots of blue skies at day and starlit skies at night.

