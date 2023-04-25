Lady Roadrunners excited about Galveston doubleheader

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The weather Tuesday morning resulted in a wet field at Angelina College, forcing the Lady Roadrunners to practice on the turf field at Lufkin High School.

The Lady Roadrunners are preparing for a doubleheader with Galveston College tomorrow, a team that they swept two weeks ago, and head coach Brette Kohring says she is excited about going into this one.

“We’re feeling great, you know, since then we’re on an eight game win streak,” she said. “So the girls are really feeling it. They’re clicking really well. They’re playing really well together on the field. They get along well off the field. And so it’s just all the all the things are coming together and they’re doing really well with that.

“So we’re, we’re excited about tomorrow who is going to be on the mound? A little bit of all of them. They’ve seen a majority of our pitchers and so I plan to use our whole staff all four of them,” she said.

