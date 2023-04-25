Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s.  A few isolated light showers will be possible this morning, then the rest of the day will be a mix of clouds and sun and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.  Temperatures will reach the lower 70s today.  More clouds tomorrow with warmer temperatures by afternoon.  A slight chance for rain during the day Wednesday becomes a likely chance for strong to severe thunderstorms by evening.  Some rain could last overnight into early Thursday morning, then clouds will clear with breezy northwest winds Thursday afternoon.  Another cold front is on the way for Friday, but looks to move through late in the day.  There will be another chance for thunderstorms Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday morning.  Then, Saturday will be cool and blustery.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy Johnson
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
Jasper police release details on 2nd shooting following prom party incident
Searchers resumed looking for a 6-year-old boy in Everman, Texas, who was reported missing last...
Searchers use drones to look for missing Texas boy
Livingston police shoot suspect following motorcycle chase
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-25-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-25-23
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
A couple of storm complexes look to impact the Piney Woods this week
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast