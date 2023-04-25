East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. A few isolated light showers will be possible this morning, then the rest of the day will be a mix of clouds and sun and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s today. More clouds tomorrow with warmer temperatures by afternoon. A slight chance for rain during the day Wednesday becomes a likely chance for strong to severe thunderstorms by evening. Some rain could last overnight into early Thursday morning, then clouds will clear with breezy northwest winds Thursday afternoon. Another cold front is on the way for Friday, but looks to move through late in the day. There will be another chance for thunderstorms Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday morning. Then, Saturday will be cool and blustery.

