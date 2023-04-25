Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police seeking public’s help in locating missing Tyler woman

Paula Belonga
Paula Belonga(Andy Erbaugh)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman from Tyler .

Paula Belonga, 51, of Tyler, was last seen on Friday, April 7 at around 4 p.m. leaving her apartment complex located at 4400 Paluxy Drive in her white Chevy Impala. Her vehicle’s license plate number is SBV0432. Paula was last seen wearing a red short and dark colored pants. According to authorities, she may have been heading towards the Chapel Hill area.

If you have seen Paula or her vehicle or know where she is, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. If you have information on the case please contact Detective Chamberlain at 903-531-1058.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassidy Johnson
2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death
Jasper police release details on 2nd shooting following prom party incident
Searchers resumed looking for a 6-year-old boy in Everman, Texas, who was reported missing last...
Searchers use drones to look for missing Texas boy
Livingston police shoot suspect following motorcycle chase
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-25-23
Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain
When deputies and first responders arrived, they said the bull was destroying property and not...
60-year-old man killed in bull attack in Texas
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage
East Texas school districts implement initiatives to combat teacher shortage