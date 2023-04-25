Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA’s Gipson and Thompson prepare for NFL Draft

SFA football runs on to the field against Tarleton State (KTRE).
SFA football runs on to the field against Tarleton State (KTRE).
By Mark Bownds
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Pass rushing sensation BJ Thompson and superstar wide receiver Xavier Gipson will both be punching their ticket to the NFL by this weekend. Thompson is projected to go in the seventh round and Gipson who was the WAC Offensive Player of the Year is expected to go in round seven as well.

“You know I’m full of excitement,” said Gipson. “I try to get channeled in on my energy and just live day by day.”

Thompson said, “I’ve been really really excited. A lot of people have been asking me am I nervous? I said I’m I’m more excited than nervous. So this is a blessing.”

Is there a particular team that has reached out to you?

Thompson admitted, “Probably about a little bit more than half the League have reached out to me so.”

It was at the SFA spring game where we caught up with the two future NFL players and we had to get their opinion on next year’s Lumberjack football team.

“A lot a lot of new faces and new players a lot of new coaching staff so I’m really excited to see how everything goes I feel like they’ve been working hard and we’re gonna have a pretty good season next year,” said Thompson.

Gipson added, “Oh explosive. I’m gonna say explosive, great, and they full of excitement and energy. So these guys are special here.”

And don’t forget round one of the NFL Draft begins this Thursday night at 7pm.

